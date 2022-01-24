Oxford High School Reopens for Students Nearly 2 Months After Deadly Shooting

Four students were killed on Nov. 30 when 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire on the Michigan school's campus

Oxford High School reopened Monday for the first time since a deadly November shooting rattled its community.

Nearly two months after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at the Michigan high school — killing four students and badly injuring several more — Oxford is ready to "reclaim" its high school, according to a video announcement from Principal Steve Wolf.

"I am so proud to say that we are reopening our high school this Monday, January 24, and we are reclaiming our high school back," Wolf said in the video.

"We know it's going to be really difficult for our students and our staff to come back, because we're still grieving," he continued. "But throughout the last several weeks, we've been reminded again and again of one important fact: Our community is strong, and when we stick together, we are incredibly strong."

As classes resume on campus, school administrators have enacted a few changes to aid students and staff who are still processing the events of Nov. 30.

Aside from completing renovations to give the campus a fresh look, the district has barred media outlets from visiting for the foreseeable future to respect the community's privacy, and is offering numerous mental health resources.

"And students remember: Being Oxford Strong means asking for help when you need it," Wolf said. "Because we're all going to need some help getting through this."

Sophomore Ethan Crumbley and his parents are facing criminal charges related to the school shooting. All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The four victims who died from injuries sustained in the shooting were identified as Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Justin Shilling, 17; and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

Other victims, including a teacher at the school, were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity levels. One girl who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest was not discharged until Jan. 7, according to a GoFundMe page established to cover treatment costs.

Despite the pain the community has suffered, Oxford High School officials are remaining optimistic about reopening the campus.