Owner of Celeb-Loved Malibu Eatery Moonshadows and His Son Killed in Fiery Crash: 'Irreplaceable'

A father and son from Los Angeles are dead after a car crash, and the Los Angeles Police Department believes a drunk driver was operating the vehicle that hit them.

Andrea Bullo and his son Marco were victims of a blazing car crash on West Mulholland Drive at Valmar Road at approximately 9 p.m. local time Tuesday, KTLA reports.

Andrea, a co-owner of Malibu's Moonshadows restaurant, and Marco were in a classic Ford Mustang when their vehicle was hit from behind by a Toyota Camry that was allegedly speeding eastbound. A 21-year-old named Kevin Gonzales was behind the wheel, per the outlet.

Both vehicles caught on fire upon impact, Lt. Matthew Bielski of the Los Angeles Police Department's Traffic Division told the new station.

Though firefighters who arrived at the scene managed to put out the flames, Andrea and Marco had already died. Gonzales survived and walked away with minor injuries, according to KTLA.

Officers gave Gonzales a sobriety test under the suspicion that he was intoxicated.

LAPD also told KTLA that he has since been booked and is facing two murder counts.

Per his booking record, his bond is set at $4 million.

LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ktla5

On social media, Moonshadows announced that it would be closed on Thursday.

Employees of the restaurant told L.A.'s Fox 11, "Andrea will be truly missed. A unique friend, father and figure to follow. He will be irreplaceable."

Per the news station, Andrea's son who died with him was 13.

A woman named Shannon Sauceda paid tribute by bringing flowers to the eatery, telling Fox 11 that she and Andrea had grown close over time. "It's just devastating and tragic," she said, giving the general manager the flowers before the two shared an emotional embrace.

"Everybody's been to Moonshadows," she added. "I mean if you didn't come all the time you at least came a couple of times. I mean it's a famous place. But Andrea was the spirit of Moonshadows."

Daryl Mattewakang told Fox 11 he was on West Mulholland Drive when he witnessed the fatal crash with a friend.

"We saw a big explosion. We didn't know what it was until we saw two cars," he said.

One staff member, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Los Angeles Times, "We are grieving right now as individuals and as a whole family."

Moonshadows did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Authorities have not officially identified Andrea and Marco as the victims, The Times added.