Owen Labrie, Convicted in Sexual Assault Case at New Hampshire Prep School, Seeks New Trial

Owen Labrie, the former student at New Hampshire’s elite St. Paul’s School convicted of a series of crimes including misdemeanor sexual assault of a 15-year-old female student, has filed a motion seeking a new trial, PEOPLE confirms.

Last month, a New Hampshire judge ruled that Labrie, 20, had violated the terms of his bail on at least seven occasions and ordered him to begin serving his 1-year sentence inside the Merrimack County House of Corrections.

But Labrie’s new attorney, Jaye Rancourt, argues in papers filed Tuesday that Labrie’s former lawyers did a poor job during his trial.

Last year, Labrie was accused of raping the younger student as part of an alleged tradition called the “Senior Salute,” in which male seniors competed to have sexual encounters with younger female students.

Labrie was cleared of the most serious charge – felony sexual assault – but was convicted of three misdemeanor sexual assault charges and one felony charge of computer use to entice or lure a minor for sex.

The new filing, a copy of which was obtained by PEOPLE, claims that Labrie’s former lawyers took an “objectively unreasonable” approach to his defense.

“Presumably, the trial strategy was to challenge the aggravated felonious sexual assault charges, assuming that the computer offense would thereby be defeated,” Rancourt wrote in the motion. “This was objectively unreasonable.”

The filing adds, “The trial counsel’s failure to challenge the Computer Offense resulted in a miscarriage of justice,” according to the motion.”

The motion further claims Labrie’s trial lawyers didn’t do enough to challenge the testimony of his 15-year-old victim, claiming they should have requested Facebook messages that would have refuted her statements to the court.

Labrie’s alleged curfew violations surfaced earlier this year, after a Vice reporter spotted him on a train from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Boston. The reporter wrote a story about their encounter, prompting an investigation by prosecutors.

The reporter claimed that Labrie told her he had been traveling to Cambridge regularly to visit his girlfriend, who is a student at Harvard University.

Labrie received a one-year prison sentence on the misdemeanor sexual assault charges and a suspended sentence on the felony charge. He was also sentenced to five years of probation.

The felony conviction also requires Labrie to register as a sex offender for life.

Labrie pleaded not guilty to all charges at trial and has always maintained his innocence.

Labrie is also separately appealing his case before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.