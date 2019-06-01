More than 100 dogs living inside of a million dollar home allegedly in deplorable conditions were seized by authorities this week.

After receiving an anonymous tip on Thursday, the Orange Police Department and Orange County Animal Care (OCAC) showed up to the to a gated community in Orange, California where they discovered more than 140 dogs inside the home, Jessica Novillo, a rep at OCAC tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Around 2:20 p.m. yesterday, an anonymous tip was made to the Orange Police Department of a large number of dogs in a single home in Orange,” Novillo says. “OC Animal Care was called to assist the Orange Police Department in transporting and accommodating over 140 dogs to our facility.”

While under the care of OCAC, Novillo notes that the dogs have been “receiving individualized treatment and the appropriate care needed.”

“An investigation has been launched in regard to the incident, and we are cooperating with the Orange Police Department,” Novillo continues. “We are thankful to our amazing team of staff and volunteers who rallied together to accomplish such a large task and grateful for all of the support from our community.”

The statement was also issued on OCAC’s Facebook page, where the center plans on giving continued updates about the pups.

RELATED: Woman Charged with Child Neglect For Alleged Roach-Infested Home With 3 Dead Dogs in Freezer

The dogs were first discovered in the 3800 block of East Woodbine Avenue, Sgt. Phil McMullin, of the Orange Police Department, told NBC 4. Homes in the wealthy area sell for upwards of $1.7 million.

The residents of the home allowed officers to enter and conduct a welfare check on the animals, but McMullin said it soon became obvious that the conditions for the animals were unlivable, especially with their feces and urine everywhere.

“I was shocked to learn that people were living inside the house, based on the conditions that I saw and could smell just from the front door opening,” McMullin said.

“There was very little furniture inside of that residence, and there was dog excrement, urine all over, inside, on the floor,” he added to the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Abandoned Puppies Found In Sealed Box

Officers with the OCAC were then called in to help and were even captured on film wearing hazmat suits as they carried each dog — mostly Shih Tzus and Maltese poodles — from the filthy residence into their trucks.

Once all the dogs were safely removed, the home was reportedly red-tagged — an indicator that it is not livable and considered to be a safety risk.

Though the owners of the home were not identified by OCAC or Orange Police Department.

RELATED: ‘Healthy’ Dogs Belonging to Couple Accused of Starving & Torturing Their Children Up for Adoption

Sgt. McMullin told the local news outlet that the couple was issued misdemeanor animal cruelty citations but there is a chance prosecutors may press felony charges, as well.

Sgt. McMullin at Orange Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

OCAC officials told KTLA they are now encouraging anyone interested in adopting to consider the other dogs already under their care, as they were filled to capacity before the incident happened and require a lengthy legal process before the new ones can be put up for adoption.