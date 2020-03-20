'Outgoing' Ohio Woman Was Found Slain in Her Home in Oct., as Suspect Is Arrested Months Later

Image zoom Katherine Lobono Facebook

An Ohio fugitive has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman who was found murdered in her apartment in October, say authorities.

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Kirby Cheong, 30, of Miamisburg, in connection with the murder of Katherine Lobono, 23, of Fairfield, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals.

Cheong is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to Butler County Jail records.

Investigators with the Fairfield Police Department filed an arrest warrant for Cheong after Lobono was found murdered, U.S. Marshals say, Fox 19 reports.

He has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Image zoom Kirby Cheong Butler County Sheriff's Office

The crime came to light on October 4, when a friend found Lobono’s lifeless body on the floor of her apartment, the Journal-News reports.

She was killed two days earlier at about 11:30 a.m., according to an autopsy report obtained by the Journal-News.

She suffered 3 gunshot wounds to the chest, stomach and back during an apparent assault, officials said, WLWT 5 reports.

She also had a 7-inch ligature mark on her neck, a “possible bite mark” on her right forearm and multiple contusions and abrasions on her right knee, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The distraught friend who found Lobono’s body when he went to check on her said in his anguished 911 call, “She’s gone, man. There’s blood on the floor. I don’t know what the hell happened here.”

After her murder, officials determined that Cheong had allegedly been in the area at the time, Fox 19 reports.

He has been wanted since October 2019.

This week, U.S. marshals assisted the Fairfield Police Department in locating and arresting Cheong in Miamisburg, Ohio, WLWT 5 reports.

Lobono’s mother, Grace Lobono, described her daughter as “an outgoing, athletic, Jesus lover who was unapologetically herself. She had so many friends and family who loved being with her,” Fox 19 reports.

Image zoom Katherine Lobono Facebook

A Steelers fan who loved unicorns, Lobono worked at Sport Clips and “could do a mean fade,” her mother told Fox 19.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“She lit up any room,” her mother said. “She was beyond funny and super smart. Everyone just loved to be around her.

“Evil took away our daughter, but it will not take away the memories and the joy the rest of our lives,” her mother said. “God is a just God and we know his heart hurts with us.”

After Cheong’s arrest, Lobono’s family sent a statement to Fox 19, saying in part, ”Our family is relieved that this person is now in custody and the wheels of justice are in motion to make sure that he pays for what he did and he can never do this to anyone else again.

The Fairfield Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately return calls for comment.

“We are praying for not only our family’s and community’s healing, but for his family also — they have been through a lot.”