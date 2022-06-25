2 Dead, at Least 21 Others Wounded in Shooting During Norway Pride Festival: 'Deeply Shocking'

Two people have been killed, and at least 21 others have been injured, following a shooting that occurred during a Pride festival in Oslo, Norway.

Early on Saturday morning, a gunman opened fire in the country's nightlife district, killing one man in his 50s and another in his 60s, the Associated Press reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ten individuals were also treated for serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, while 11 others had minor injuries, the outlet added.

People with rainbow flags lay flowers at a memorial at the crime scene on June 25, 2022, in the aftermath of a shooting outside pubs and nightclubs in central Oslo killing two people injuring 21. (Photo by Hakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty

Oslo Pride said it was advised by police to cancel its annual parade and other related events that had been scheduled for this weekend following the shooting, according to ABC News.

A representative for the Oslo Police District did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sergei Grits/AP/Shutterstock (13000264f) People react as they lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, . A gunman opened fire in Oslo's night-life district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what Norwegian security service called an "Islamist terror act" during the capital's annual Pride festival Shooting, Oslo, Norway - 25 Jun 2022 Credit: Sergei Grits/AP/Shutterstock

The suspect allegedly involved in the shooting has been identified as Zaniar Matapour, an Oslo resident who is originally from Iran, according to the AP, which cited Norwegian media.

He is currently being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism, based on the number of people targeted at multiple locations, authorities told the AP.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Investigators recovered two weapons from the scene of the crime, Reuters reported, citing police, and the man was detained minutes after the shooting began.

Norwegian Police Security Service acting chief Roger Berg called the incident an "extreme Islamist terror act" and said that the alleged shooter has a "long history of violence and threats," per the AP. He also said that he has mental health issues.

RELATED VIDEO: 2 Alaska Airlines Employees Get Engaged on Pride Flight After Both Planned to Propose

Following the shooting, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store reacted, calling the occurrence a "cruel and deeply shocking attack on innocent people."

"My thoughts go out to those affected and their relatives," he continued.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sergei Grits/AP/Shutterstock (13000264i) People react laying flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo, Norway, . Norwegian police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in Oslo that killed two people and injured more than a dozen as a case of possible terrorism. In a news conference Saturday, police officials said the man arrested after the shooting was a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin who was previously known to police but not for major crimes Shooting, Oslo, Norway - 25 Jun 2022 Credit: Sergei Grits/AP/Shutterstock

In another post, Store honored those who he said "are scared, desperate, furious," writing, "We share in the heartbreak. Together we stand. The entire Norwegian community was hit by the gunshots last night."

"Together we will continue the fight for the right to love who you want and to be who you are. And together we will stand for democracy and freedom of speech and fight back against the forces that try to divide us with extremism and violence," he added.