Oscar Pistorius Is Up for Parole, Could Be Released After Serving Half His Sentence for Murdering Girlfriend

Oscar Pistorius, the Olympic double-amputee star known worldwide as "Blade Runner,” was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison for the 2013 killing of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp

By Nicole Acosta
Published on March 3, 2023 04:12 PM
Oscar Pistorius, Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius. Photo: Charlie Shoemaker/Getty; Mike Holmes/The Herald/Gallo Images/Getty

Former Olympic and Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius, who has been in jail since 2013 for the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, could soon go free, after serving just half of his 13-year sentence, according to multiple news reports.

"We have been advised by the parole board that the hearing will take place on the 31st of March, 2023," his lawyer, Julian Knight, told AFP. "It's an internal process."

On Valentine's Day in 2013, the now 36-year-old Olympic double-amputee star known worldwide as "Blade Runner," fatally shot 29-year-old Steenkamp, a law graduate and model, through a closed bathroom door in his Pretoria, South Africa, home, PEOPLE reported.

Pistorius admitted to shooting Steenkamp four times during his trial, but pleaded not guilty, claiming he mistook her for an intruder.

While Pistorius was initially convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 and served one year in prison, prosecutors in a higher court appealed and he was found guilty of murder in 2015, raising his sentence to six years. He was ultimately sentenced in 2017 to a total of 13 years and five months behind bars after prosecutors asked for a stiffer sentence.

According to AFP, all South African prisoners are eligible for parole after serving a certain chunk of their sentence. This means, Steenkamp's parents will be unable to appeal the decision.

As part of the country's parole process, Pistorius spoke with Steenkamp's father, Barry, last year in prison, asking for forgiveness, the New York Post reports. Prosecutors reportedly said in 2014 that Pistorius even offered the Steenkamp family $34,000 after the murder, but they refused, calling it "blood money."

When asked about the possibility of Pistorius being freed, Barry said, "If he's due for parole, let the law take its course, so long as it's all done legally," according to CNN. "I'm not against the parole taking its course."

Tania Koen, an attorney who represents Steenkamp's parents, said they were made aware of the upcoming parole hearing.

"We also note Pistorius, like any offender, is entitled to parole after serving a certain portion of his sentence," Koen said, per Times Live. "That is all we can say on the matter."

The athlete made history in 2012 as the first Paralympian to compete in the Olympics.

