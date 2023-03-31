Oscar Pistorius Denied Parole 10 Years After Murdering Girlfriend Reeva Steemkamp

Former Paralympic gold medalist and convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius will remain behind bars after a parole board denied his early release, authorities announced Friday.

According to the Department of Correctional Services in South Africa, Pistorius, 36, will be reconsidered for parole in August 2024.

"The reason provided is that the inmate did not complete the minimum Detention Period as ruled by the Supreme Court of Appeal," a news release reads.

Pistorius has been in prison since 2013 for the Valentine's Day murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The disgraced athlete, who earned the moniker "Blade Runner," fatally shot Steenkamp multiple times through a closed bathroom door at his Pretoria, South Africa, home, authorities said.

On Friday, Steenkamp's mother said she opposed Pistorius' early release and that it was "very hard to be in the same room as him."

"We don't believe his story," she told reporters, according to CBS News.

During his trial, Pistorius admitted to shooting his 29-year-old model and law school graduate girlfriend, but claimed he mistook her for an intruder. He pleaded not guilty. However, prosecutors argued he intentionally killed Steenkamp in a fit of rage.

Pistorius was originally sentenced to six years in prison for her killing, but in 2017 an appellate court ordered him to over 13 years behind bars after prosecutors asked for a sterner sentence, PEOPLE previously reported.