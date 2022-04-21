Handyman Allegedly Killed Orsolya Gaal During 'Heated' Argument About Ending Affair: Police

It was a "heated" argument between former lovers that led to the brutal killing of Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old mother of two, according to New York Police Department officials.

Addressing reporters late Thursday morning, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig revealed that Gaal and her alleged killer, 44-year-old David Bonola, had begun "an intimate affair" two years ago, when the handyman started doing work at the family's Forest Hills home.

Essig said Bonola had worked intermittently for Gaal over the course of those same two years.

He said Gaal and Bonola had an on-again, off-again relationship, and further alleged the two had gotten into an argument about the ending of that relationship early Saturday morning.

The argument in the home's basement escalated when Bonola allegedly brandished a knife, Essig said.

"A violent struggle ensues, resulting in our victim being stabbed ruthlessly and brutally in excess of 55 times, causing her demise," Essig said.

Bonola allegedly placed Gaal's body into her son's hockey equipment bag, and rolled it nine blocks, where it was left to be discovered just before 8 a.m. by a man out walking his dogs. Blood dripped from the bag as he wheeled it down the sidewalk, leaving a trail officers later followed back to Gaal's home.

David Bonola David Bonola | Credit: Facebook

Gaal was pronounced dead at the scene.

"After disposing of the body, Mr. Bonola fled through Forest Park, where investigators discovered the jacket believed to be worn by him during this vicious crime," Essig said.

Detectives also learned someone located a pair of boots, a T-shirt and bloody bandages allegedly belonging to Bonola.

Investigators discovered Bonola was treated at the hospital Saturday for wounds to both hands.

Essig said Bonola was approached Wednesday evening by investigators canvassing Gaal's neighborhood for possible eyewitnesses and additional surveillance video of her killer.

Essig said Bonola was recognized by investigators as the man who was wanted for questioning in the case.

Once back at the police precinct, Bonola allegedly "made incriminating statements" about the Saturday morning slaying, Essig told reporters.

Gaal's husband and one of her two sons were away for the weekend. The other son was home, but it was unclear if he heard the argument or killing.

According to Essig, Gaal had seen a show at Lincoln Center Friday night before returning to her neighborhood around 11:20 p.m. Gaal stopped at an area bar, ultimately returning to her home at 12:20 a.m.

Essig said Bonola likely arrived at the home between 12:30 and 12:40 a.m.

Investigators are still trying to determine if Gaal let Bonola into the home, or whether he allegedly used a spare key, hidden in an outdoor grill, to get inside.

He said Bonola was the sole suspect in Gaal's killing.

Bonola has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree criminal tampering and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.