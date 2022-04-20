After the killing of Orsolya Gaal, authorities are offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest

Police Want to Talk to Handyman Who Had Romantic Relationship with Mom Found Slain in Duffel: Sources

As part of their ongoing investigation into the gruesome killing of Orsolya Gaal, detectives are looking to speak with a handyman who they believe is familiar with the layout of the Queens, N.Y., home where police believe the mother's killing took place, according to law enforcement sources.

The New York Police Department sources tell PEOPLE the handyman has not been declared a suspect or person of interest.

However, investigators believe that Gaal and the handyman at one time had a romantic relationship, and that it is likely he was aware of where the family stored a spare key to their Forest Hills residence, the sources confirm.

The sources could not discuss the alleged relationship in any detail.

Previously, the sources confirmed there were no signs of forced entry at the home, where Gaal, 51, was killed early Saturday morning — likely by someone she knew, the sources have said.

Gaal, the mother of two teen boys, was stabbed more than 50 times, and sustained blunt force trauma to the head.

Hours after the killing, at around 8 a.m., Gaal's body was discovered inside a bloody duffel bag by a man out walking his dogs.

Officers followed a blood trail from the duffel bag back to the house some nine blocks away.

Police have recovered surveillance footage showing the suspected killer wheeling the duffel bag away from Gaal's home sometime between 4 and 4:30 a.m., the sources confirm.

Additionally, the sources say that Gaal had been communicating with at least three men in the days prior to her murder.

Sources tell PEOPLE there were defensive wounds to Gaal's hands, indicating she tried fighting off her attacker.

Gaal, who was a stay-at-home mom, lived at the house with her husband and two sons, ages 17 and 13.

Her husband and oldest son were out of town over the weekend.

Gaal's youngest son was home, but investigators do not believe he had any involvement in the killing, the sources say.

The sources confirm that, before leaving her home Friday night, Gaal had told her son she was going to see a show at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Detectives learned she was later seen alone at a bar in Queens, say the sources.

While they have identified a potential person of interest in the case, no arrests have been made.

Police are offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest