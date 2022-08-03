Orlando Man Allegedly Killed His Wife and Three Kids in Murder Suicide

Police believe an Orlando man killed his wife and three kids before turning the gun on himself.

Orlando police officers were called to the family's home on Lake District Lane in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona on Tuesday afternoon and found the bodies of Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, his wife Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39, and their three children, Alyssa Berumen, 22, Sunny Ramirez, 11, and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7.

Police identified Donovan Ramirez as the suspect in the apparent murder-suicide.

"At this time, it appears this is a domestic violence related incident," authorities said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE. "Investigators worked overnight to gather as much information as possible."

Police said a firearm was discovered at the scene.

"I think it's like a worst nightmare truly," neighbor Heather Collins told WESH. "I don't even know what happened exactly. My heart goes out to the family. I can't even begin to wrap my mind around any of this, especially if there were family involved."

Neighbor Justin Rossilini said the family had recently moved into the area.

"They seemed like they were a normal family," he told WESH. "I seen the dad, seen the mom, and two little girls."

The last time he saw them was five days ago.

"…They were checking the mail," he said.

"See them out in the yard when I do my walks in the morning. Say hi, nothing out of the ordinary or anything strange," Jose Sanchez, another community member, said, WESH reported. "Shocking. First thing I thought was like about the kids, that's the first thing you think is the poor kids, you know, small children."