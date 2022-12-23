'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Accused of Threatening Relative with Knife and Hammer

Orlando Brown's relative told police he'd been letting the former "That's So Raven" star stay at his home because he didn't want Brown to stay in a homeless shelter

By Greg Hanlon
Published on December 23, 2022 10:11 AM
Orlando Brown
Orlando Brown. Photo: Allen County Sheriff's Office

Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife.

An arrest report from police in Lima, Ohio, alleges that a person who said he was Brown's relative told police that Brown had been going "crazy" inside a residence and "came at him with a hammer and knife in a threatening manner."

The report said the relative "believed Orlando was going to assault him."

The relative told police he had been letting Brown, 35, stay at his home for about two weeks "because [Brown] is homeless and he did not want him to go to a homeless shelter."

Brown played Eddie Thomas on That's So Raven, a Disney Channel sitcom which ran from 2003 to 2007 and depicted Raven-Symoné as a psychic who could see the future just moments before events occurred.

orlando-brown.jpg
Orlando Zbrown.

In 2018, Brown made news when he got a large tattoo of his co-star's face on his neck and chest.

Later that year, Brown appeared on The Dr. Phil Show, where he talked about his struggles with addiction, mental health and homelessness, as well as his many arrests. The discussion occurred after Brown's friend and manager, Solomon Barron, said he reached out to Dr. Phil McGraw for help after he kicked Brown out of his home.

"He's burned so many bridges no one wants to deal with him. If you can't help, he does not have a chance," Barron told McGraw.

On the show, Brown revealed that he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, including crystal meth use. "Just the influence and the demons that come with that drug kind of took over," he said.

Brown is being held in Allen County jail on no bond, jail records show. It is not clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

