'I Did a Horrible Thing': Ore. Man Allegedly Killed Sister-in-Law During Fight Over Laundry

An Oregon man is accused of fatally shooting his sister-in-law during what an affidavit states was an "argument over laundry."

According to a statement from Portland police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the city's Portsmouth neighborhood just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police arrived to find the dead body of Alexandra Arb-Bloodgood, 29. Arrested at the scene was 25-year-old Shane Finnell, her brother-in-law.

The statement says Finnell remains in custody, and has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, Finnell allegedly told police, "I did a horrible thing," moments after his arrest.

Finnell's brother and the victim's husband, Jordan Arb, told investigators he and his brother had been arguing over laundry.

According to the affidavit, Finnell threw a potted plant at Jordan Arb during the argument.

Arb told police his wife was sitting on a chair on their back patio, facing away from Finnell.

Arb alleged his brother walked over to his wife and "shot her in the back of the head at close range with a revolver," the affidavit alleges.

Finnell has not yet entered pleas to the charges against him.

Information on his attorney was unavailable.