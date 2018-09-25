Oregon Woman Allegedly Stole Empty Ambulance While Medics Performed CPR Nearby: Reports

A woman is Oregon allegedly went on a nearly-30-mile joyride in a stolen, empty ambulance — which police say she snatched snatched while paramedics performed CPR on an unconscious woman nearby.

Christy Lynn Woods, 37, was arrested on Sept. 16 and remains in police custody as of Tuesday, records from the Douglas County Sherrif’s Office show. She faces 13 charges — including unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, interfering with a medical services provider, reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, criminal mischief and attempted assault.

The incident began that day at about 3:30 p.m., The News-Review reported, when paramedics were responding to a call inside a Roseburg apartment. Their ambulance was left vacant outside, and Woods allegedly hopped in and began driving the vehicle.

Roseburg police allegedly chased the ambulance through the city’s downtown streets before it headed northbound on I-5, emergency lights flashing, KOIN-6 reported. The ambulance was allegedly traveling between 50 and 80 miles per hour, passing semi-trucks and swerving between lanes along the way.

During the chase, the ambulance crashed into an Oregon State Police patrol car — sending it and the officer inside spinning into a nearby median, KOIN-6 reported. The crash totaled the car and gave the officer a cut on his hand as well as whiplash.

Despite the crash, Woods allegedly kept driving, KOIN-6 reported. The chase ended when the ambulance went over a spike stripe placed in the road by authorities, after which the vehicle stopped and Woods was arrested.

Handcuffed in the back of a patrol car, Woods allegedly blamed the incident on paramedics, OregonLive reported.

“Why did they leave it unlocked?” she allegedly asked officer Chris Bonebrake, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet.

“I was a good [expletive] driver,” she allegedly added, KOIN-6 reported. “I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone with my driving skills… I’m sorry. I gave up when I should.”