At Least 3 Dead, Including Shooter, After Gunman Opens Fire in Oregon Grocery Store

Just after 7 p.m. PT on Sunday, a gunman opened fire at a shopping center in Bend, Ore.

By Steve Helling
Published on August 29, 2022 04:54 PM

At least three people — including the gunman — are dead following a shooting inside an Oregon supermarket on Sunday evening.

Just after 7 p.m. PT, a gunman was spotted at a shopping center in Bend, Ore. He fired shots in a Costco parking lot and near the entrance of a Big Lots store. No was was injured at either location.

Shortly afterward, the gunman entered a Safeway grocery store and opened fire, killing two people and injuring one more. When officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly found the gunman already dead. According to CNN, police found an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun close to the shooter's body.

Safeway shooting in Bend, Oregon
KTVB

Officers did not fire their weapons at the scene.

Authorities have not released the names of the gunman or any of the victims. They continue to comb the scene for evidence.

"It's a huge crime scene as you can imagine because of the parking lot," Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller told CBS News on Monday. "We're still collecting information."

When the shooting started, shoppers began running for the exit.

Molly Taroli, 40, told the Bend Bulletin that she she saw the shooter "spraying shots," down every aisle of the grocery store. She pulled a handgun from her purse as her husband ran out the front door to grab his gun. Taroli ran out the back door.

The shooting has shocked and outraged Oregon's elected officials.

"America cannot just shrug its shoulders at another mass shooting with loved ones grieving the loss of family and friends," Senator Ron Wyden tweeted. "I'm willing to work with anybody who's sick and tired of mass shootings to find solutions that put an end to this gun violence madness once and for all."

