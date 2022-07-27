30-year-old Trennon Smith has been arrested for arson in the first degree and reckless burning

Oregon Residents Arrest Man Accused of Starting Wildfires by Tying Him to Tree Until Cops Arrive

A man suspected of starting two wildfires in rural Oregon has been arrested with the help of three local residents who tied him to a tree.

The citizen's arrest happened on Monday afternoon, after Trennon Smith, 30, allegedly started igniting fires while he walked along a gravel road, reported The New York Times.

"It was reported that the suspect became very combative with the three residents and had to be tied to a tree to subdue him," said a statement from Curry County Justice Tuesday, which added that Smith was detained by the residents until officers from the Bureau of Land Management arrived on the scene and arrested him.

In addition, an ambulance crew also met with the suspect as he had apparently been injured from falling down.

Smith was later transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Grants Pass to be medically cleared and was then taken to Curry County Jail on two charges of arson in the first degree and one count of reckless burning. He was also lodged on a Detention Warrant out of Lane County for probation violation, added the Curry County Justice in its release.

Court documents did not state if Smith had an attorney, reported The Washington Post, which added that his bond was set at $100,000.

"The Curry County Sheriff's Office would like to thank all agencies who responded to assist in the fire control and detaining Trennon Smith for starting the fires," the statement read about the incident, which involved three helicopters dispatched by the Oregon Department of Forestry, and all the firefighting and law enforcement agencies in the local area.

"The cooperation and partnership between all agencies when something like this occur is remarkable," the statement added.

"The quick actions on getting the fires out most certainly averted a catastrophe and saved lives. The total area burnt is less than one acre. If the fires had not been contained and if they got out of control, they could have blocked all the residents and visitors from having an escape route."

The Curry County Sheriff's Office declared Smith's case an ongoing investigation. It did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to the National Interagency Coordination Center in a release Wednesday, a total of 38,402 wildfires have burned 5,578,815 acres in 2022 so far. Numbers have not been this high since 2015 when the total surpassed 5.6 million acres.

By the same time of year in 2021, the number had not surpassed 3 million acres.

Human activity is the most common catalyst of wildfires the release added, being responsible for 34,935 events. Lightning, on the other hand, ignited 3,231 wildfires covering 3,207,755 acres.

Federal officials also warned of fertile fire conditions from coast to coast Tuesday and reminded people to limit their fire-causing actions as much as possible.