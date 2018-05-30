Oregon Mom Accused of Stabbing 6-Year-Old Son 6 Times and Telling Police, 'He Deserved It'

An Oregon woman allegedly confessed to stabbing her 6-year-old son multiple times, telling police “he deserved it,” court document state.

The child suffered six stab wounds that were considered life-threatening, including possible ones to the lung and liver, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Oregonian.

The boy’s mother, Nemoria Villagomez, 34, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, first-, second- and third-degree assault, the Newport Police Department says in a news release.

Police were called to Villagomez’s apartment complex at about 6 p.m. Friday after her son — who was covered in blood and had visible stab wounds — ran to a neighbor’s apartment and told her his mother had stabbed him, police allege.

The child told the neighbor his mother was trying to kill him, The Oregonian reports, citing the affidavit.

It is unclear why Villagomez allegedly stabbed the boy. During questioning, she allegedly admitted to “cutting her son,” saying that “he deserved it,” court records show, The Oregonian reports.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital before being flown to a hospital in Portland by Life Flight, the Associated Press reports.

Investigators have since learned the boy is in good condition and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, say police.

When officers went to Villagomez’s apartment, they found a large amount of blood in the living room, the release says.

Police found Villagomez lying on a bed with her 14-month-old son, and both were covered in blood, The Oregonian reports.

She had allegedly strangled the baby and given him methamphetamine, the affidavit says.

She has also been charged with strangulation, causing another person to ingest a controlled substance and first-degree criminal mistreatment, according to online jail records.

The baby is under the care of the state’s Department of Human Services after he was examined at the hospital and released.

Villagomez was arraigned in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Tuesday. She did not enter a plea.

She remains held at the Lincoln County Jail on a $1.1 million bond. She is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday.

Her attorney did not immediately return calls for comment.