Oregon Man Wanted for Torturing Woman Killed 2 Men During Manhunt, Then Fatally Shot Himself: Police

An Oregon man, suspected of kidnapping a woman last week and later killing two men while on the run from police, died Tuesday evening after shooting himself during a standoff with law enforcement, officials confirmed at a press conference Wednesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims … and everyone impacted by these events," said Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman.

The weeklong manhunt started after 7 p.m. on Jan. 24 when Grants Pass police officers discovered a female victim who had been "bound and severely beaten into unconsciousness," officials stated in a press release.

Officials quickly began searching for 36-year-old Benjamin Foster, who they described as armed and dangerous. The following day, they acquired arrest warrants for attempted murder, assault and kidnapping.

The unidentified woman is in critical but stable condition. During Wednesday's press conference, she was described as being in a "former domestic relationship" with Foster.

On Thursday, police received a tip that Foster was at the residence, but after an initial standoff, he was able to evade police, Hensman said. They immediately established a task force and released a tip line.

At the time, police informed the public that Foster was using dating apps "to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect's escape or potentially as additional victims," officials stated.

But at Wednesday's press conference, Hensman said Foster "was not actively recruiting," but needed to share with the public that there was potential.

On Monday, after receiving a tip, investigators began going door-to-door in Sunny Valley, Ore., about 20 miles north of Grants Pass, conducting a welfare check, officials said.

"Through an open window, we observed a scene of a crime," said Capt. Kyle Kennedy from Oregon State Police. "It's a brutal scene."

Richard Barron Jr. and Donald Griffith, who were roommates, were found deceased inside their residence. Officials said they died from blunt force trauma.

During the investigation, police determined Foster was responsible for their deaths and took items from their home, including a dog, Kennedy said.

A taxi driver, who picked up Foster at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday and dropped him off at the Grants Pass residence, called police and alerted them, the police chief said.

Investigators tracked him down at the residence where he was hiding underneath his home.

"At the end, Foster took his own life with a single shot from a .45-caliber weapon," Hensman said. "The community is safe."