Oregon Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing 2 People Who Intervened During Racist Rant

Jeremy Christian, 38, was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life imprisonment, plus another 310 months, with no possibility of parole

The Oregon man who murdered two men on a train in 2017 after they intervened when he went on a racist rant has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Jeremy Christian, 38, was sentenced on Wednesday to two consecutive terms of life imprisonment, plus another 310 months, with no possibility of release, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill.

In February, Christian was unanimously convicted by the jury of two counts of murder in the first degree, one count of attempted murder in the first degree, one count of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, three counts of intimidation in the second degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of menacing.

“From the beginning of this case, we have seen and heard the racism and hatred cast by Jeremy Christian," Underhill said upon sentencing. "His appalling actions and beliefs will never have a place in our community."

In May 2017, Christian stabbed three men, killing two, while riding on a rush hour MAX light-rail train after the victims intervened when Christian harassed two teenage girls — one was black and the other was wearing a hijab — “ranting and raving” at them and using “hate speech," according to reports.

The victims who intervened were Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Ricky Best, 53. The third victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived but was hospitalized for his stab wounds.

During the trial, Fletcher, now 24, testified that he has had difficulty sleeping ever since the incident, according to Oregon Live.

"The difficulty of it was the sleep came with nightmares,” Fletcher said.

Before he was sentenced, Christian was allowed to make a statement from a remote room in the courthouse. Although he appeared emotional, he did not take responsibility for the stabbings.

"Where I was brought up in North Portland, we defend ourselves,” Christian said, according to Oregon Live. “I did not commit an act of violence on that train.”

“I do regret that two people died, but I do not regret my actions," he added.

At the time of the incident, President Donald Trump said on Twitter the violence was “unacceptable” and that the men were “standing up to hate and intolerance.”