Oregon Man Charged in Seemingly Random Killings of 3 People Since the New Year
A 49-year-old Oregon man was indicted last week on 15 criminal counts, including three for the random, second-degree murders of three men.
Joseph Kelly Banks is also accused in the attempted murders of three other men, according to a copy of the indictment obtained by PEOPLE.
Portland Police believe all the victims of Banks' alleged crime spree were randomly targeted. The three murders, according to officials, happened at the start of each month over the last three months.
Isaiah Hurst, 39, was gunned down on Jan. 2 in Portland's Piedmont neighborhood.
Then, Jeff Ramirez, 35, was fatally shot in Southeast Portland on Feb. 2.
And on March 1, authorities allege that Banks shot and killed Mark Johnson, 55, at Dawson Park in the Eliot neighborhood.
Banks, authorities revealed, has spent at least 10 years of his life in psychiatric care facilities and had been barred from owning guns.
Police confirm Banks had been living in group home in Portland at the time of his alleged crimes.
The Oregonian reports that Banks has been diagnosed as schizophrenic with antisocial personality disorder.
In addition to the three counts of murder, Banks is charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, one count of first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, three counts of first-degree assault with a firearm, three counts of second-degree assault with a firearm, and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.
Banks, according to investigators, is accused of shooting a man and a woman in a park on Feb. 28 and wounding a third person in an incident that unfolded on Feb. 2.
At his arraignment Tuesday, Banks entered not guilty pleas.
Banks remains in custody without bail, and it was unclear Monday if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.