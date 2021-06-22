Laura Johnson, 34, was forced to drive Ole Nicholson 2,000 miles cross-country until she convinced him to turn himself in

Man Allegedly Killed 3 People in Oregon, Then Forced Woman to Drive Him to Wisconsin Before Getting Arrested

An Oregon man who was on the run after allegedly killing three people - including his father - before forcing a woman to drive him to Wisconsin has turned himself in, authorities said.

Oen Nicholson, 30, of North Bend, fled from Oregon on Friday. Just after 6 a.m. Sunday, Nicholson turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said.

Nicholson faces multiple charges, including six counts of first-degree murder, one count of second degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault and two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, online court records show.

The court issued an arrest warrant with a bail of $7 million. He is expected to be extradited to Oregon.

The chilling string of crimes began on Friday, when police say Nicholson killed his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, whose body was found in a trailer in a casino campground in North Bend, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said at a press conference.

Nicholson stole his father's pick-up truck, he said.

While he was fleeing the campground, he allegedly hit and killed Anthony Oyster, 74, and struck his wife, Linda Oyster, 73, who remains in the hospital in critical condition, he said.

Nicholson is accused of then shooting and killing Jennifer Davidson, 47, at a marijuana dispensary in North Bend, he said.

Authorities believe he crashed his father's truck and then abandoned it.

Apparently needing transportation, Nicholson went into a sporting goods store in Springfield, Ore., where he approached a woman, Laura Johnson, 34, and demanded at gunpoint that she take him to her Honda CR-V and start driving, authorities said.

They drove 2,000 miles from Oregon to Milwaukee, with police in many states looking for them.

During the ride, Johnson convinced Nicholson to stop fleeing and to let her go, KEZI reports.

"She was forced to drive 33 hours," her father, Dennis Johnson, told KEZI. "She was able to talk him into turning himself in."

"What a Father's Day gift that was handed back to me," Dennis told KEZI.

Nicholson is scheduled to appear in court in Wisconsin in the next few days.