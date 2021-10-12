Oregon Man Allegedly Hired Nephew to Kill Family Members amid Dispute over Late Father's Estate

Kenneth Atkinson allegedly enlisted his nephew, Nathan Shane Detroit, to commit the August 2020 murders

Authorities in Bend, Ore., believe a 34-year-old man and his fiancée were killed more than a year ago in a murder-for-hire scheme concocted by his brother.

During a press conference last week, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel alleged Kenneth Atkinson, 54, and his 31-year-old nephew, Nathan Shane Detroit, murdered Ray Atkinson, Jr., and Natasha Newby, 29, on Aug. 15, 2020.

The couple died from blunt force trauma injuries, according to Hummel, and their bodies were found by concerned friends in the basement of a Bend home previously owned by Ray Atkinson, Sr., who died in 2019.

Citing the criminal affidavits, the Bend Bulletin reports that Ray Atkinson, Sr., had left behind a $400,000 estate, but no will.

For the next year, Ray and Kenneth were embroiled in a legal dispute over their father's estate, according to the indictment.

Investigators had long suspected that Kenneth was involved in the double homicide, Hummel said, but only recently developed enough evidence for the filing of charges.

The district attorney did not discuss what specific evidence led to the Oct. 1 arrests.

Hummel alleges that Kenneth convinced Detroit to help him carry out the killings, promising him an unspecified amount of money for his assistance.

"I am hopeful that this arrest will bring a small measure of closure and peace to the family and friends of Ray and Natasha," reads a statement from Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz.

The two suspects are being held without bail — each on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.