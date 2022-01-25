Portland Man Ambushed by Detectives After He's Allegedly Caught Grooming Minor in Arkansas

Justin Devan Griffith, 29, was arrested and charged with attempted rape, 100 counts of computer child pornography, internet stalking of a child and sexually grooming a child

A Portland, Ore., man who traveled to Conway, Ark., allegedly to take a minor across state lines was charged with multiple felonies Monday, officials said.

The Conway Police Department said in a statement that detectives were alerted to a conversation between Griffith and the minor, whom police say Griffith planned to meet and take out of state.

Police say they intercepted Griffith when he arrived in Conway to meet the minor.

"This is an ongoing investigation. As always, it is of our utmost concern to protect the juvenile's identity and privacy in a case like this. We would like to thank the Portland Police Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their help with this investigation," CPD said in a statement.