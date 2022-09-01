Hero Grocery Store Worker Tried to Disarm Gunman Before Being Killed in Oregon Safeway Shooting

Safeway employee and veteran Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, put his life on the line to try and stop the gunman during the deadly Oregon shooting on Sunday evening

By
Published on September 1, 2022 12:40 PM
Donald Surrett, killed at the Safeway Grocery Store Bend, Oregon Shooting Aug. 28, 2022
Donald Surrett Jr. Photo: GoFundMe

One of the two victims of Sunday's deadly shooting inside an Oregon supermarket is being hailed a hero as new details emerge about the violence.

Police said that Safeway employee Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, attacked the gunman, who was carrying an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun, with a produce knife in an attempt to disarm him, reported KREM-TV. The gunman, identified by police as 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller, fatally shot himself in the back of the Bend, Ore., store, police hav said.

A second victim, Glen Edward Bennett, 84, was shot and killed at the front of the store.

Both victims have GoFundMe pages to help aid funeral expenses.

In a touching tribute for Surrett Jr., Surrett's sister-in-law, Jerilynn Morra, wrote, "Don was a veteran and his instincts kicked in trying to save others. He was shot and killed trying to subdue the young gunman."

Glenn Edward Bennett, killed at the Safeway Grocery Store Bend, Oregon Shooting Aug. 28, 2022
Glenn Edward Bennett. GoFundMe

Bennett's GoFundMe page states he was a veteran who'd been a medic in the Korean war.

"Glenn was such a kind, generous, and well spoken man," a relative who identified herself as Deidre C. wrote on the page.

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Forum shopping center in east Bend, Ore., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin via AP

Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, the gunman was first spotted at a shopping center in Bend. He fired shots in a Costco parking lot and near the entrance of a Big Lots store. No one was injured at either location.

Shortly afterward, the gunman entered a Safeway grocery store and opened fire, killing Surrett Jr. and Bennett and injuring one more individual. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the gunman already dead. According to CNN, police found an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun close to the shooter's body.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Officers did not fire their weapons at the scene.

When the shooting started, shoppers began running for the exit.

Molly Taroli, 40, told the Bend Bulletin that she she saw the shooter "spraying shots," down every aisle of the grocery store. She pulled a handgun from her purse as her husband ran out the front door to grab his gun. Taroli ran out the back door.

The shooting has shocked and outraged Oregon's elected officials.

"America cannot just shrug its shoulders at another mass shooting with loved ones grieving the loss of family and friends," Senator Ron Wyden tweeted. "I'm willing to work with anybody who's sick and tired of mass shootings to find solutions that put an end to this gun violence madness once and for all."

Related Articles
Safeway shooting in Bend, Oregon
At Least 3 Dead, Including Shooter, After Gunman Opens Fire in Oregon Grocery Store
Elisjsha Dicken
Victims of Indiana Mall Attack, Along with Gunman and 'Good Samaritan' Who Stopped Shooter, Are ID'd
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Tulsa Hospital Shooting Suspect Was a Patient Who Had Recent Back Surgery and Targeted His Doctor: Cops
A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Texas School Shooting Leaves 21 Dead Including 19 Children and 2 Adults
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois
At Least 9 Shot, Multiple Fatalities Reported, in Mass Shooting at TOPS Friendly Markets in Buffalo. Google Maps.
10 Dead in 'Racially Motivated' Mass Shooting at Buffalo Grocery Store, Suspect in Custody
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building on the St. Francis Hospital campus Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)
Shooting at Tulsa Hospital Leaves at Least 4 People Dead After Gunman Opens Fire in Medical Building
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde Shooting Preliminary Report Details 'Systemic Failures and Egregious Poor Decision Making'
Aaron Salter Jr. retired cop who was killed while working security during the Buffalo shooting. Family Handout
Retired Policeman Working Security at Buffalo Supermarket Among Victims Killed in Racist Attack
University of West Georgia Instructor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Student, Anna Jones
College Crimes: 15 Shocking Cases That Ended in Tragedy
This photo, shows the front door of the Eagles Nest Armory gun shop in Arvada, Colo
House Moves to Raise Minimum Age to Buy Semi-Automatic Weapons in Sweeping Gun Bill
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Butch Dill/AP/Shutterstock (12989252a) Church members console each other after a shooting at the Saint Stevens Episcopal Church on in Vestavia, Ala Church Shooting, Vestavia, United States - 16 Jun 2022
Third Person in Church Shooting Dies, Police Identify Victims and Hero Who Pinned Gunman Down
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L4OauUiHRsU Senator Murphy Responds To The Shooting At Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas 40,140 views May 24, 2022 1.8K Dislike Share Download Save Senator Chris Murphy 2.58K subscribers
Senator Chris Murphy Asks Lawmakers 'What Are We Doing?' After Texas Elementary School Shooting
Irma Garcia, Joe Garcia
On the Morning He Died, Husband of Slain Texas Teacher Placed Flowers at Wife's Memorial
Uvalde victims memorial
Gun Violence in American Schools: Unpacking the Most Frequently Asked Questions, and How to Help
MIAH CERRILLO & HER FATHER, MIGUEL from the U.S. House hearing on gun violence
Uvalde Families Plead for Congress to Strengthen Gun Laws: 'I Will Never Forget What I Saw That Day'