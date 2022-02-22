Zakary Glover, an Oregon Department of Human Services employee, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted

Oregon DHS Employee Accused of Kidnapping and Attempting Sexual Abuse of Woman in His Care

An Oregon Department of Human Services employee was indicted on charges relating to kidnapping and attempted sexual abuse of a woman in his care by a federal grand jury, the United States Department of Justice said on Friday.

Zakary Glover, 28, is accused of kidnapping a woman with significant disabilities in his care, driving her to a secluded location, and engaging with her in sexual misconduct, according to the department's press release.

The victim — who has severe autism, cognitive deficits and communicates mostly by using pictures, videos and drawings — was allegedly under Glover's care in his role as a direct support crisis specialist for the Oregon Department of Human Services, Office of Developmental Disabilities Stabilization and Crisis Unit (SACU) at the time of the incident.

On Nov. 2, while taking the victim to a fast-food restaurant, Glover allegedly drove "down a dead-end road toward a cemetery in Aumsville, Oregon. Upon reaching the dead-end, he parked the van, opened the passenger rear door where the victim was sitting, lowered his shorts, grabbed the victim and engaged in sexual misconduct," the Department of Justice said.

Glover is charged with depriving the victim of her constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under color of law. The indictment said his conduct included attempted sexual abuse and kidnapping.

Glover faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted. He's currently being held without bail at the Marion County Jail in Oregon.

SACU provides 24-hour crisis residential programs in Oregon that serve individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Glover was responsible for "ensuring the health, safety and security of the individuals who lived at the residential facility where he worked," per the press release.

The state's Department of Human Services said that Glover is no longer an employee, according to a statement obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

"The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), the Office of Developmental Disabilities Services (ODDS) and the Stabilization and Crisis Unit (SACU) condemn all acts of abuse and take all allegations of abuse seriously," the statement said.