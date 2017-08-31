Oregon Boy, 11, Calls 911 to Report His Mom's Alleged Drunk Driving

An Oregon woman was arrested Saturday night after her 11-year-old son called 911 to report that she was allegedly drunk while driving him home from a baseball game, PEOPLE confirms.

Nicole Norris, 30, and her son were driving home from the game, in Hillsboro, Oregon, when he called in distress, law enforcement says.

“The son said he thinks his mother is drunk and driving erratically and he is scared,” Washington County, Oregon, Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeff Talbot tells PEOPLE. “He was able to talk about her drinking and what he observed as far as her driving.”

The boy called dispatch at 8:49 p.m., according to authorities. Norris was pulled over near her home at 9:05 pm.

She blew almost twice the legal limit in a breath test, according to Talbot, after which she was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was released on Sunday.

It was not clear Thursday if she had retained an attorney, and efforts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful.

Her son was released to the care of his grandparents, Talbot says.

“We as a community have a job to keep each other safe and sometimes doing the right thing is a hard decision — like calling on your own parent,” he says. “He [the son] did the right thing to keep himself safe, his mother safe and the public safe. We are very proud of him making such a difficult decision.”

Talbot says as Norris was driving home, the boy was able to provide the dispatcher with landmarks so police could figure out where they were.

“We got him to tell us the landmarks as he passed by,” he says. “We were able to locate the vehicle and make a traffic stop.”

Talbot says the boy wasn’t the first one to call police. The first 911 call came in at 8:14 p.m. and the second call came in at 8:27 p.m. Both callers reported that Norris was driving erratically.

“Unfortunately it was seen in passing, and by the time we got there we couldn’t locate the vehicle,” Talbot says. “I know we were looking for the vehicle for quite some time.”

According to authorities, Norris could also face child endangerment charges because her son was in the car with her.