Oregon 'Bakery Bandits' Vandalize Cars with Donuts, Pastries

There’s mischief afoot in one suburban Portland neighborhood, but police say it doesn’t involve the typical spray paint or broken windows.

No, we’re talking pastry here – maple bars smeared on cars, donuts left atop windshield wipers, pastries littering a yard.

One woman told officers she’s seen more than a dozen incidents of food smeared on cars. Not just pastry, but yogurt, cakes and eggs. She alerted police July 11.

The next day, another woman told police her vehicle had been hit six times – twice with a maple bar, once with a cinnamon donut, once with pink yogurt, once with “bread soaked in a white slimy liquid” and once with red potato salad.

The crime wave in a northeast Hillsboro neighborhood has been going on for six weeks, The Oregonian reported Monday.

Police think the victims of the nighttime vandalism are chosen at random and kids are likely behind it.

Lt. Mike Rouches says officers are investigating and extra patrols have been added.

Still, he adds, “In my 25 years in police services, I have never investigated or seen a criminal mischief involving pastries.”