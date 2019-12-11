Image zoom Riddle Police

An Oregon woman has been charged with multiple felony sex crimes after police say that she allegedly used Snapchat to entice her daughter’s 14-year-old classmate to have sex with her.

Rheta Leanne Melvin, 36, was arrested last Thursday and charged with third-degree sodomy, third degree rape, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

According to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, “deputies had started an investigation after learning that Melvin had sexual contact with a teenage male. Melvin initially began messaging the juvenile and exchanging photographs of a sexual nature through a social media platform. Melvin and the juvenile made arrangements to meet and had sexual contact.”

An arrest affidavit obtained by KTVL alleges that the boy told police that Melvin later had sex with him in the back seat of her car. The boy alleges that Melvin subsequently continued to contact him, making him feel uncomfortable. He told police that he began to avoid her attempts to meet again. When the boy’s mother learned about the sexual contact, she called authorities.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police questioned Melvin after her arrest. According to the affidavit, she admitted to “sexting” a young boy — but claimed that she thought he was “either 17 or 18.” She allegedly admitted to sending sexually explicit photos and videos after the boy requested them. She also allegedly admitted that he sent her x-rated pictures that “she might have requested from him.”

She did not admit to the sexual contact, the affidavit says.

Melvin has not entered a plea. She has been released on $50,000 bond and court records do not yet reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf. Her next court date is scheduled for Dec 13.