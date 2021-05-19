Opening Statements Begin in Trial of Mollie Tibbetts' Alleged Killer: What to Know About the Case

Earlier today, the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera — the man accused of brutally murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts back in 2018 — began in an Iowa courtroom, with opening arguments offered by the state, and the start of testimony by prosecution witnesses.

Defense attorneys on Wednesday opted to defer their opening statements until the conclusion of the state's case.

Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder — accused of killing the University of Iowa student on July 18, 2018, while she was out for her regular evening jog in the small town of Brooklyn. After weeks of searches for Tibbetts, Bahena Rivera directed investigators to the cornfield where her body was found.

Over the course of Monday and Tuesday, a jury pool of 175 people was whittled down to 12 jurors, with three alternates. In his opening statement before District Court Judge Joel Yates, Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver alleged that the undocumented immigrant stabbed Tibbetts seven to 12 times in the chest, ribs, neck and skull.

Here's what you need to know about the murder of Mollie Tibbetts as the prosecution of her alleged killer continues.

1. Tibbetts Was Dog-Sitting When She Decided to Go for a Run — the Last Time She Was Seen

The last time anyone saw Tibbetts alive was around 7:30 p.m. on July 18, 2018, as she was jogging in Brooklyn, a community of some 1,500 people in eastern Iowa, authorities said.

Tibbetts had been dog-sitting but headed out for some exercise as part of her typical routine, according to her boyfriend, Dalton Jack.

Tibbetts was last seen wearing dark-colored running shorts, a pink athletic top and neon running shoes.

She reportedly sent her boyfriend a photo on Snapchat that he opened later that night. Then she vanished. Tibbetts was reported missing on July 19, 2018, when she failed to show up for her job at a nearby daycare.

2. The Search for Tibbetts Lasted for Over a Month

Hundreds of volunteers joined the search for Tibbetts, who was a psychology major in her sophomore year of college. The searches were focused primarily on fields and bodies of water in the area.

Helicopters searched for any sign of her from the air as volunteers scoured the ground on foot in large groups. Kayakers took to the local streams, rivers and ponds to assist in the hunt for clues.

Police also searched several local farms, including a pig farm in Guernsey, Iowa, which is about 15 minutes by car from Brooklyn.

In addition, investigators reviewed extensive surveillance footage from the area and tried tracking Tibbetts' digital footprint by sifting through her social media activity for clues. They also recovered stored data from her fitness tracker.

3. Authorities Said Bahena Rivera Admitted to Killing Mollie

According to investigators, Bahena Rivera made several admissions following his arrest. After allegedly initially saying he only recognized Tibbetts' face from missing posters, Bahena Rivera told police he did see her jogging.

He allegedly said he considered Tibbetts attractive, and, after driving passed her, circled back to get a second look at her.

Prosecutors allege Bahena Rivera told police he pulled over and jogged up to Tibbetts, trying to talk to her. She rebuffed his advances, even threatening to call the police, he allegedly told detectives.

Bahena Rivera claims he fought with Tibbetts and blacked out, awaking to find himself driving, with the girl's earbuds in his lap. He allegedly said he recalled placing her in the trunk of his car, and later that evening, drove to a remote field, where he left her body face up before covering it with corn stalks.

Prosecutors said Tibbetts was "decomposed beyond all recognition" when she was found in late August 2018.

4. Alleged Killer Seemed No Different at Work

Bahena Rivera worked at a dairy farm less than three miles from where Tibbetts was seen running the night she vanished. The manager of the dairy farm that employed the immigrant from Mexico expressed the shock he felt after learning that Bahena Rivera had been accused of killing Tibbetts.

"Our employee is not who he said he was," Dane Lang, manager of Yarrabee Farms in Brooklyn, Iowa, told the Associated Press.

Bahena Rivera, who was 24 at the time, had been working at the farm for four years under a fake name.

"Nobody saw a difference," said Lang, who explained that Bahena Rivera helped take care of the cows on a daily basis and was known to be "reliable" by his co-workers. "He was an employee in good standing," Lang added, who "kept to himself."

5. At Defendant's Request, Trial Moved to Different County

Lawyers for Bahena Rivera filed a motion to have the trial moved to a different county, arguing that doing so would yield a more diverse jury pool.

His lawyers argued that another county would allow for more minority representation on the jury, and noted the change would also help ensure that the proceedings were unbiased.

The initial start of the trial was scheduled for this past December. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the judge moved the trial to May.