Courtney Clenney, 25, allegedly attacked Christian "Toby" Obumseli earlier this month in a luxury high-rise condominium. More than a week later, no criminal charges have been filed

Popular OnlyFans Model Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend in Miami, but Lawyer Says It Was Self-Defense

Christian "Toby" Obumseli was a week away from celebrating his 28th birthday when he was fatally stabbed inside a Miami condominium on April 3, allegedly by his girlfriend, popular OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney.

Authorities arrived at the scene of the alleged attack just before 5 p.m. They discovered a woman in the residence with Obumseli, according to a statement from the Miami Police Department. She was promptly interviewed by detectives — but after a week and a half, no charges have been filed in his killing.

"The preliminary investigation determined that both Mr. Obumseli and the female had been involved in a physical altercation," police said in the statement, which refers to the attack as a "domestic violence incident."

Clenney's attorney, Frank Pieto, identified his client as the unnamed woman to local media outlets, but asserts that she did not commit a crime because she was a victim of domestic violence acting out of self-defense. "This is a tragedy for all involved but it was not criminal conduct," he told The Miami Herald. "Courtney was defending herself and the investigation will reveal exactly that."

Obumseli's family disagrees.

"We have no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense," Karen Egbuna, Obumseli's cousin, said during a press conference, according to CBS Miami and NBC News. "Toby was raised with a, by a very strong family with strong morals, strong values, he does not come from that."

CBS Miami reports that family members called Obumseli a "soft-spoken man," saying "the idea that this was warranted is unthinkable."

Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, is a popular OnlyFans model and social media influencer with more than 2 million Instagram followers.

Clenney had been dating Obumseli for about two years, during which time the couple relocated from Texas to Miami and "had their ups and downs," Prieto told the Herald. A week before the stabbing, Clenney reportedly kicked Obumseli out of her apartment over domestic abuse allegations, according to Prieto.

In the aftermath of the fatal stabbing, Prieto says he and the detectives chose to have Clenney, who is 25, "Baker Acted," meaning they admitted her to a mental health facility for treatment.

"As Courtney struggles with the pain of being a survivor of domestic violence and the aftermath of the events that evening, we ask that the community and Christian's family allow the police and the state to conduct their independent investigation of the events," he told the Herald.

Miami police have yet to reveal what they've learned during their investigation, or whether they plan to request criminal charges against Clenney.

In the meantime, Obumseli's family has established a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs and attorney fees.

"Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him. He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence," the campaign reads. "We will never forget his infectious smile that could light up any room or his caring spirit."