OnlyFans Model Arrested, Charged with Murdering Boyfriend

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has been arrested in connection with the April death of her boyfriend Christian "Toby" Obumseli.

Clenney, 26, was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service at an undisclosed location in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii, according to a statement from the Hawaii Police Department.

The Florida woman, who police say also has an Austin, Texas address, was taken into custody "on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida, for the offense of murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon," per the department.

Clenney is tentatively scheduled for a court appearance Thursday on the Big Island, and is set to be extradited to Florida, the agency said.

Her attorney, Frank Prieto, told the Miami Herald that Clenney was in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder in Hawaii.

"I'm completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," Prieto told the newspaper. "We look forward to clearing her name in court."

Obumseli, 27, was found stabbed inside a luxury condo at the One Paraiso Residences on the afternoon of April 3.

Authorities arrived at the scene of the alleged attack just before 5 p.m. They discovered a woman in the residence with Obumseli, according to a statement from the Miami Police Department.

"The preliminary investigation determined that both Mr. Obumseli and the female had been involved in a physical altercation," police said in the statement, which refers to the attack as a "domestic violence incident."

Prieto identified Clenney as the unnamed woman to local media outlets, but asserted at the time that she did not commit a crime because she was a victim of domestic violence acting out of self-defense.

Courtney Clenney, Christian "Toby" Obumseli. Christian Obumseli/Instagram

"This is a tragedy for all involved but it was not criminal conduct," he told the Miami Herald. "Courtney was defending herself and the investigation will reveal exactly that."

Obumseli's family has maintained that their soft-spoken loved one could not have been responsible.

"We have no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense," Karen Egbuna, Obumseli's cousin, said during a press conference, according to CBS Miami and NBC News. "Toby was raised by a very strong family with strong morals, strong values, he does not come from that."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The couple, who had been together for about two years, had recently moved to Florida from Austin where they had a history of domestic incidents, the newspaper reports.

Clenney was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas, and police had been called to their home in Austin, per the Miami Herald.