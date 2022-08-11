OnlyFans Model Arrested, Charged with Murdering Boyfriend

Courtney Clenney was arrested in Hawaii Wednesday and will face extradition back to Florida in connection with the killing of Christian "Toby" Obumseli

By
Published on August 11, 2022 11:49 AM
Courtney Clenney, Christian "Toby" Obumseli
Courtney Clenney, Christian "Toby" Obumseli. Photo: Christian Obumseli/Instagram

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has been arrested in connection with the April death of her boyfriend Christian "Toby" Obumseli.

Clenney, 26, was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service at an undisclosed location in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii, according to a statement from the Hawaii Police Department.

The Florida woman, who police say also has an Austin, Texas address, was taken into custody "on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida, for the offense of murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon," per the department.

Clenney is tentatively scheduled for a court appearance Thursday on the Big Island, and is set to be extradited to Florida, the agency said.

Her attorney, Frank Prieto, told the Miami Herald that Clenney was in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder in Hawaii.

"I'm completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," Prieto told the newspaper. "We look forward to clearing her name in court."

Obumseli, 27, was found stabbed inside a luxury condo at the One Paraiso Residences on the afternoon of April 3.

Authorities arrived at the scene of the alleged attack just before 5 p.m. They discovered a woman in the residence with Obumseli, according to a statement from the Miami Police Department.

"The preliminary investigation determined that both Mr. Obumseli and the female had been involved in a physical altercation," police said in the statement, which refers to the attack as a "domestic violence incident."

Prieto identified Clenney as the unnamed woman to local media outlets, but asserted at the time that she did not commit a crime because she was a victim of domestic violence acting out of self-defense.

Courtney Clenney, Christian "Toby" Obumseli
Courtney Clenney, Christian "Toby" Obumseli. Christian Obumseli/Instagram

"This is a tragedy for all involved but it was not criminal conduct," he told the Miami Herald. "Courtney was defending herself and the investigation will reveal exactly that."

Obumseli's family has maintained that their soft-spoken loved one could not have been responsible.

"We have no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense," Karen Egbuna, Obumseli's cousin, said during a press conference, according to CBS Miami and NBC News. "Toby was raised by a very strong family with strong morals, strong values, he does not come from that."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The couple, who had been together for about two years, had recently moved to Florida from Austin where they had a history of domestic incidents, the newspaper reports.

Clenney was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas, and police had been called to their home in Austin, per the Miami Herald.

Related Articles
Courtney Clenney, Christian "Toby" Obumseli
Popular OnlyFans Model Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend in Miami, but Lawyer Says It Was Self-Defense
Karen Stitt, 15, of Palo Alto, around 1982.
Calif. Girl Was Stabbed 59 Times After Parting Ways with Boyfriend in 1982 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested
Nicole Mokeme
Maine Social Activist Was Allegedly Murdered in Intentional Hit-and-Run by Boyfriend, Who Then Fled to Mexico
https://www.mountainview.gov/news/displaynews.asp?NewsID=1999&TargetID=9 Mountain View detectives solve 30-year-old cold case homicide Laurie Houts was vibrant. Her brown eyes radiate from pictures as she beams into the camera. She was a beloved daughter, sister and friend. Laurie was an avid athlete and ahead of her time as a woman in the STEM field. Laurie was someone we all aspire our daughters to be like – kind, loyal and fun.
Calif. Tech CEO Arrested and Charged in 30-Year-Old Murder Case of Laurie Houts
Destini Smothers
N.Y. Mom Was Found Slain in Trunk 20 Months Ago. Her Common-Law Husband Was Just Charged in Florida
Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, Anna Moriah Wilson
Texas Woman Wanted For Allegedly Murdering Pro Cyclist Arrested by Feds in Costa Rica
Florida Woman Admits to Killing and Burying 81-Year-Old Man in Backyard
Florida Woman Charged in Killing and Burying of an 81-Year-Old Man in Backyard
Jade Benning
For Decades, Woman Claimed Intruder Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend — But Anonymous Letter Led to Her Arrest
Le’Shonte Jones
3 Suspects Arrested in Murder of Miami TSA Agent, Whose Toddler Was Also Injured in the Fatal Shooting
Odette Joassaint
Miami Mother Arrested After Deaths of 2 Children, 3 and 5, Who Were Allegedly Tied Up in Home
Miguel Angel Moreno
Texas Man Charged with Murder After Authorities ID Woman's Body Found in Box
Van Erick Custodio
Former N.C. College Professor Faces Murder Charge in Death of 6-Week-Old Infant He Raised Money to Adopt
Mauricio Damian Guerrero
Man Found in OnlyFans Model's Attic Allegedly Hid There, Came Out at Night to Film Her Sleeping
baby cino
Miami Rapper Baby Cino Fatally Shot Minutes After His Release from Jail
Le’Shonte Jones
Woman Used Pandemic-Relief Loan to Pay a Hit Man for Murder of Miami TSA Agent: Police
Shelley Nicole
Fla. Woman Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Ex-Boyfriend's Dog from 7th-Floor Balcony