On the April afternoon OnlyFans and Instagram model Courtney Clenney fatally stabbed her boyfriend in her Miami, Fla., high-rise, she can be heard apologizing to him in a newly released 911 call, according to multiple reports.

"Baby, I'm so sorry," Clenney, 26, said in a 911 call released by the Miami-Dade State's Attorney Office Wednesday, the Miami Herald, NBC Miami and Local 10 report.

Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her estranged boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, 27, in the torso with a kitchen knife during an argument on April 3, 2022, according to police, the Miami Herald reports.

Her lawyers maintain that Clenney, a former OnlyFans model with 2 million Instagram followers, was acting in self-defense when she stabbed Obumseli to death.

"I can't feel my arm!" Obumseli can be heard saying on the 911 call.

Begging the 911 operator for help, Clenney says, "My boyfriend is dying of a stab wound! Please God, please. Come save my boyfriend!"

Obumseli later died, according to a statement from the Miami Police Department.

Clenney was arrested in August by the U.S. Marshals Service at an undisclosed location in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii, according to a statement from the Hawaii Police Department.

She is charged with second-degree murder, KIRO 7 reports.

She has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Earlier this week, prosecutors also released bodycam footage taken two days before the alleged murder showing Clenney asking police officers for a restraining order when they received a call about a domestic disturbance in her building, the Herald and Court TV report.

In the video, an emotional Clenney can be heard telling the officers in the building's lobby that she had broken up with Obumseli the week before and that he wouldn't leave her alone, NBC Miami reports.

He was "stalking me," she can be heard saying. "I want a restraining order against Christian Obumseli."

"I'm scared of him at this point," she said, shaking.

One of the building's security guards told the officers that he was there when Obumseli came "charging toward her," he said in the bodycam footage.

Clenney's attorneys have maintained she acted in self-defense.

"The 911 call that Courtney made to get help for Obumseli captures the chaos, confusion, and raw emotion Courtney experienced after she was forced to defend herself," her lawyer Frank Prieto said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The audio of Courtney's call to 911 is clearly not an admission of guilt; it is a human and humane reaction to the traumatic events and actions she took to save her life that night," he said.

"As with many victims of domestic violence, Courtney allowed her abuser back into her apartment despite knowing their relationship was toxic; however, her actions that evening were taken in defense of her own life."

Attorney Larry Handfield, who's representing Obumseli's family, said otherwise, the Miami Herald reports.

"It shows her state of mind," he told the Herald. "She's saying she's sorry because she's realizing what she's done. She's not saying 'I was defending myself.'"

Prieto told the Miami Herald that Clenney was in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder in Hawaii when she was arrested.

"I'm completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged," Prieto told the newspaper. "We look forward to clearing her name in court."

Obumseli's family has maintained he never harmed Clenney.

"We have no cause to believe that this was a case of self-defense," Karen Egbuna, Obumseli's cousin, said during a press conference, according to CBS Miami and NBC News. "Toby was raised by a very strong family with strong morals, strong values, he does not come from that."

The Miami-Dade State's Attorney's Office and lawyers for Clenney and Obumseli did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

