The mayor of Rochester had declared a "gun violence state of emergency" the night before

New York Police Officer Killed, Second Hospitalized After Rochester Shooting: 'We Ask for Prayers'

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

A police officer in New York was fatally shot, and another wounded, after a man opened fire during their patrol Thursday night.

In a press conference Friday morning, Rochester Police Department Chief David Smith confirmed that Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed in a "cowardly ambush" Thursday night Bauman Street, while Officer Sino Seng was shot in the lower body.

Seng was hospitalized and later released, now recovering at home.

According to RochesterFirst.com, a woman who was nearby at the time of the crime was also shot in the attack. Her injury was non life-threatening, and the latest on her condition remains unknown.

Rochester Police Credit: Joshua Rashaad McFadden/Getty

The suspect remains at large, and an investigation is underway, authorities added.

"We will do everything we can to bring whoever is responsible for this heinous act to justice," Smith said, per the outlet. "We cannot forget that despite this horrific lost to our family, the men and women are battling for our lives right now as we speak."

Just earlier on Thursday, Mayor Malik Evans declared a "gun violence state of emergency" in the city due to rising crime, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Following the tragic shooting, Evans asked the community for prayers and patience amid the investigation.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans Speaks on Officer Shooting. https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/rochester/news/2022/07/21/rochester-mayor-mailk-evans-declare-gun-violence-emergency#. Credit: Spectrum Local News

"Our police officers are out there sacrificing their lives for us every day," he said, per the paper. "They perform their jobs in dangerous conditions as we go about our daily lives and we owe them a great debt of gratitude. I pray for the comfort of the officers shot tonight, and for their families, friends, and all of their fellow first responders."