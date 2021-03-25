Police Investigating After Woman Receives Letter Celebrating Husband's Death: 'One Less Asian'

“The real essence of this is that the family felt scared. And if they feel scared, then it meets some of the elements for criminal threats,” a police official said

Authorities in California are investigating whether a hate crime was committed after an Asian woman received a racist letter celebrating her husband's recent death.

"Now that [your husband] is gone makes it one less Asian to put up with in Leisure World," the anonymous hand-written letter begins. "You fricken Asians are taking over our American community!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, a woman called police to report she was worried for her 82-year-old mother's safety after the mom received the letter at her home in Leisure World, a retirement community in Seal Beach, police said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

"Watch out!" the letter warns the widow.

Claudia Choi told KTLA her father, a Korean American, had moved to the United States on an academic scholarship and became a naturalized citizen.

Choi's parents had been married for almost 57 years, during which time they ran successful businesses and raised four daughters who all went to college, KABC reports.

When it came time to retire, the couple moved to Leisure World, where they enjoyed singing karaoke, playing golf and making friends.

"He loved his neighbors, and many of them have reached out to me saying how much they loved him too," Choi told KTLA. "To have somebody rejoice his death, threaten my mother, tell us to go back home — this is our home.... They've lived here longer than they've lived anywhere else."

Police are now analyzing DNA evidence, fingerprints, and handwriting as well as reviewing surveillance video in search of finding the perpetrator.

"Hate directed toward any member of our community is disgusting and will not be

tolerated," Seal Beach Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak said in the press release. "Across the county we are seeing more and more violence committed against Asian Americans and Pacific

Islanders. We will not allow this to happen in Seal Beach. Our investigators are

working hard to following up on any and all leads we receive."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In a statement released Tuesday, Leisure World condemned the "letter of hate and discrimination."

"This malicious and egregious act of hate speech threatens our core values of racial equity and social justice," the statement reads. The message reveals officials believe the person who sent the letter is a Leisure World resident.

The letter is one of many recent instances of racism and hate crimes against Asian Americans in the United States that have sparked outrage around the world. Amidst the upsurge, a shooter opened fire at three Atlanta-based spas and killed eight people, including six Asian American women.