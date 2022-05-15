1 Killed, 4 Critically Injured in Shooting at Church in Laguna Woods, Calif.
One person is dead, while four others were critically injured after a shooting broke out on Sunday at a Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., state officials have confirmed.
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched after receiving reports of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian, located on El Toro Road, at 1:26 p.m. local time.
"One victim is deceased at the scene," the OCSD tweeted. The surviving victims, all of whom are adults, have been transported to a nearby hospital, officials noted.
Authorities also confirmed the suspected shooter "was detained at the scene." Deputies said a gun that may have been used in the fatal incident has been recovered. However, a motive for the shooting is still unclear.
Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were also involved in the investigation of the shooting, The AP reports.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted, "We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement."
"No one should have to fear going to their place of worship," he continued. "Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event."
This is a developing story.