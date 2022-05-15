1 Killed, 4 Critically Injured in Shooting at Church in Laguna Woods, Calif.

STAFFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: A police cordon surrounds the scene of a house fire in Sycamore Lane, Stafford, which claimed the lives of four children yesterday, on February 06, 2019 in Stafford, England. Police have named the four children who died as Keegan Unitt, aged 6, Tilly Unitt, 4, Olly Unitt, 3, and their older brother Riley Holt, 8. Two adults and another child are being treated in hospital. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty