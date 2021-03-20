Woman, 21, Killed and Several Injured in 2 Separate Texas Nightclub Shootings

The separate nightclub shootings took place in Dallas and Houston during the early hours of Saturday morning

One individual has been killed and several others were injured in two separate nightclub shootings that took place in Texas during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. local time, the first shooting was reported inside Dallas' Pryme Night Club, according to a police news release.

"A disturbance between two groups broke out inside the nightclub" before a suspect — who has not yet been identified — "began shooting into the crowd," the release stated.

The victims were taken to local hospitals where a 21-year-old woman, named Daisy Navarrete, was pronounced dead.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting currently remain under investigation, the release stated.

Not long after the incident at the Dallas nightclub, police in Houston also responded to a shooting at a club on North Freeway.

In a statement shared on social media just before 4:15 a.m. local time, Houston Police said five people were injured following a "disturbance" at the club. The victims were all hospitalized, the statement added.

Authorities believe that the shooting stemmed from an argument, and it is not currently known if the victims were targeted, according to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV, which reported that one man suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and is listed in critical condition while the other victims — including a man shot in the leg — are currently in stable condition.