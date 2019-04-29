One Dead, Seven Injured in Shooting at Baltimore Cookout

One person was killed and seven were injured Sunday after a gunman opened fire on an outdoor cookout in Baltimore.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a public press conference there were cookouts happening on both sides of the street when the suspect began firing into the crowd “indiscriminately” in West Baltimore, near Perkins Square Baptist Church on Edmondson Avenue.

Those injured included five men between the ages of 27 and 58 and a 30-year-old woman, according to a Baltimore Police Department news release.

An additional victim, an adult male, later walked to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, a police spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.

All injured victims are expected to survive, according to NBC Washington.

Harrison said the “very tragic, very cowardly” shooting’s one fatality was an adult male who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the release.

The gunman fled the scene, though Harrison noted that police believe based on the presence of two sets of shell casings that there is a possibility a second shooter fired back, according to CNN.

“What we’re asking is anybody with any information about what happened here, because there were many people out here, please call us right away,” Harrison told reporters. “It is only with community help that we will be able to identify who did this and hold them accountable.”

A motive for the shooting remains unclear, and investigators do not yet have any information on a suspect, according to the release.

The city’s acting mayor Jack Young also spoke to reporters, encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

“I just want to reach out to the public because someone knows something,” he said. “These things happen … they don’t happen by happenstance. People know who’s doing these shootings and who’s targeting different people.”