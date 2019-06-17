1 Dead, 5 Injured in Shooting at Philadelphia Graduation Party

Image zoom CBS Philly

A 24-year-old man was killed and five people, including four teenagers, were injured Sunday in Philadelphia after a gunman opened fire on a graduation party.

Police responded just after 10 p.m. local time to a report of a suspect firing into a crowd near Paschall Playground in Southwest Philadelphia, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

Isiaka Meite was shot in the back and died less than an hour later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, while four others suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.

Two other victims were transported to Penn; a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who were both shot in the leg. A 16-year-old boy hit in the leg was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia along with a 15-year-old boy shot in the foot. Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man shot in the elbow was transported to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.

All of the victims are in stable condition, police said.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross told reporters at the scene that about 60 people were at the party when the shots rang out, according to video from ABC News.

He later noted that three men were spotted in the parking lot of the park, and that one approached the celebration on foot and “indiscriminately” began firing, according to CBS Philadelphia.

“This is deeply disturbing to us that someone would resort to that, irrespective of what it was about, that you would pull out a gun and fire it at people like that without any regard for life whatsoever,” he told reporters. “These are the things that absolutely drive us crazy.”

Ross initially said police believed there to be a total of eight people shot, though it was later determined that two people being treated at the same hospital had been wounded elsewhere, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Police said an investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Division, and that no weapon was recovered on the scene.

The Inquirer reports the shooting was one of 16 to hit Philadelphia this weekend, leaving a total of 26 injured and four dead.

“We’re putting out additional people,” Ross said when questioned on the spate of violence. “We’re ramping up our controls across the city.”