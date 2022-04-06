PEOPLE got a first look at Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story, which highlights the opposing legacies of kidnapping survivor Steven Stayner and his serial killer brother, Cary Stayner

One Brother Was a Hero, One Was a Serial Killer: New Docuseries Explores the Stayner Family's Plight

Anyone who owned a television in the '80s will recognize the name Steven Stayner.

Kidnapped in 1972 at the age of 7, the California boy became a national hero when — seven years later — he not only escaped his longtime abuser but freed 5-year-old Timmy White who was being held captive alongside him.

Steven's brave act thrusted him into the national spotlight. He and Timmy attended press conferences, testified at their abductor's trials and inspired a hit 1989 TV movie called I Know My First Name Is Steven.

steven stayner and timmy white Steven Stayner holds Timmy White | Credit: AP Photo/Sal Veder

But while Steven was relishing in his newfound fame and working to overcome the trauma inflicted upon him during his formative years, his older brother, Cary Stayner, stood in the background quietly turning sour.

"A lot of attention went to Steven — we all got a little jealous," says one of the Stayner sisters in Hulu's upcoming docuseries Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story. "My older brother, Cary, he was off."

Ten years after Steven died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 24, something inside of Cary snapped.

Between February and July of 1999 he brutally murdered three tourists and a naturalist in Yosemite National Park: Carole Sund, 42; Juli Sund, 15; Silvina Pelosso, 16; and Joie Ruth Armstrong, 26. Two of the women's bodies were found burned in the trunk of their charred vehicle, one had her throat cut and the final victim had been decapitated.

cary stayner Cary Stayner | Credit: AP Photo/The Fresno Bee, Richard Darby

Cary was arrested the same year, and in the trials that followed he was convicted of all four women's murders and sentenced to death. Now 60, he remains on death row in San Quentin State Prison.

PEOPLE got a first look at Captive Audience, which explores the Stayner brothers' opposing legacies — Steven, who saved an innocent life, and Cary, who took four innocent lives nearly 20 years later — featuring interviews with family members, case experts and the actor who earned an Emmy nomination for portraying Steven on TV.

An exclusive trailer for the three-part docuseries is below.