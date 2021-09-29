Former Olympian Klete Keller Pleads Guilty After Participating in Capitol Riots

Keller, 39, was identified by former teammates and coaches via social media images showing him inside the Capitol

Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller has agreed to a plea deal related to his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Appearing in court Wednesday, Keller pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding in exchange for prosecutors dropping six other charges against him, according to reports from NBC, The Washington Post, and USA Today.

Obstructing an official proceeding is a felony charge that carries an estimated sentence of 21 to 27 months. It is not immediately clear when Keller will be sentenced.

An attorney for Keller did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A federal grand jury indicted Keller, 39, in February on seven charges, including knowingly and unlawfully entering and remaining in a restricted area, interfering with official government business, engaging in disorderly conduct to disrupt a session of Congress and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, according to court documents obtained by NBC 4.

The FBI initially filed three charges against Keller, but prosecutors asked the grand jury to consider if more serious charges were warranted, according to the Washington Post.

Since the grand jury returned four additional charges, Keller was facing a maximum sentence of nearly 30 years — which could have been raised if it was determined that the swimmer's actions resulted in any injuries, the Post reported.

Thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 — following a rally held by former President Donald Trump — forcing members of Congress to evacuate and leading to the pause of the joint session called to certify the Electoral College votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

Charges have been filed against more than 600 citizens accused of participating in the violent riot. Some face more serious charges, and many have not yet entered a plea.

Keller was identified by former teammates and coaches via social media images showing him inside the Capitol, The New York Times previously reported.

The photos and video footage showed him wearing a Team USA jacket with a white Olympic patch on the front left side and a Nike logo on the right side. The videos show Keller wading in a crowd of rioters who were being pushed out from the Capitol Rotunda by law enforcement, inside the building.

While riot footage of Keller did not show him committing acts of violence, many in the group were filmed looting and vandalizing the Capitol.