Former Olympian Allegedly Shoots Equestrienne Who Was Warned to 'Sleep with One Eye Open'

An award-winning equestrienne was shot twice at close range in the chest on Wednesday, allegedly by her trainer, a former U.S. Olympian who now faces two counts of attempted murder in New Jersey.

PEOPLE confirms that 38-year-old Lauren Kanarek, a U.S. Dressage Federation bronze medalist, is still recovering from the attack, which left her in critical condition.

Kanarek endured life-saving surgery after the shooting, which was allegedly perpetrated by Michael Barisone, 54, on a farm he owns in New Jersey.

A statement from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office confirms the two attempted murder charges against Barisone. He is also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and remains in police custody.

Barisone, a competitive dressage rider who competed in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, was detained at the 53-acre Hawthorne Farm in Washington Township, where he operates a training center called Barisone Dressage.

The shooting allegedly followed a dispute between Barisone and Kanarek; he is her landlord, and she keeps her animals in stables on his farm and lives there part-time, according to NJ Advance Media.

Five days before the shooting, which also left an unidentified man injured but not by gunfire, Kanarek took to Facebook, noting she feared for her safety.

“I’m being bullied by a 6-foot-3-inch man,” one post reads. “Bullied to the point I’m afraid. It’s very complicated — I’m not sure what I can say on here.”

She revealed in a separate post she’d been warned to “sleep with one eye open.”

Kanarek did not mention the man’s names in her posts.

It was unclear Friday who Barisone’s attorney was, or if he had entered pleas to the charges against him. Additionally, attempts to reach the accused for comment were unsuccessful.