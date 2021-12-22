Olivia Jansen was locked in a cage and forced to stand for long periods of time by her father's girlfriend

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020.

On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.

On July 10, 2020, the toddler was found in a shallow grave in her pajamas, showing signs of severe abuse, authorities said.

Before Olivia's murder, her grandfather and step-grandmother worried about the girl's welfare, and tried to get help.

"She was always so unhappy to go home," Olivia's step-grandmother, Elisabeth Jansen, told local station KSHB. "She would frown and say, 'You love me? You're not mad at me? I come back? I come back?'"

On Monday, Kirkpatrick learned her fate when a judge in Wyandotte County Court handed down the sentence.

In her plea deal, Kirkpatrick agreed to testify in the trial of Olivia's father, Howard Jansen III, 29, who is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated endangering of a child and criminal desecration in connection with his daughter's death, KCTV reports.

During the sentencing hearing, members of Olivia's family read impact statements calling Kirkpatrick a "cold-hearted, remorseless monster," KCTV reports.

Kirkpatrick locked the toddler in a dog kennel and forced her to stand in a corner for long periods, prosecutors said during her plea hearing, Fox 4 reports.

Other children in the home said they saw Kirkpatrick hit the toddler in the back of the head and push her into walls, Fox4 reports.

The horrific crime came to light on July 10, 2020, when Olivia's father reported her missing.

Initially, Jansen told police he woke up at 5:30 a.m. and found a door in the house open — and his daughter nowhere to be found, police said at the time.

Hours after an Amber Alert was issued, Olivia's body was found in a shallow grave in a wooded area near the home.

Olivia had "severe bruising" on her face, a cut on the back of her head, and bruises on her arms and legs, according to court documents obtained by KSHB.

The autopsy showed bleeding on the back of her brain, which was determined to be her cause of death, KCTV reported in 2020.

Olivia's grandparents reached out to the Kansas Department for Children and Families for help prior to her death, KSHB reported.

"We called DCF … we knew it was bad but we didn't know what we are learning now," Elisabeth Jansen told KSHB.

In a statement addressing the child's death in 2020, DCF Secretary Laura Howard said, "The Kansas City community should know that DCF has a comprehensive process for review of critical incidents in order to quickly identify any agency or contractor policy or procedural issue that needs to be addressed," KSHB reported.

Jansen remains held in jail as he awaits trial, which is scheduled for May 2022, online court records show.