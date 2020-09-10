Oliver Johnson, Jr., was with his young daughter on April 28, 2018, when he was struck by a stray bullet

Ala. Man Sentenced for Killing Off-Duty Officer Who Was Sitting in Home with Daughter

A 27-year-old Arkansas man learned this week he'll be spending the rest of his life behind bars for killing an off-duty police officer two years ago.

According to KTHV, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and WREG, jurors found Demarcus Donnell Parker guilty of the first-degree murder of Oliver Johnson, Jr., 25.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Johnson was with his young daughter inside his West Memphis, Arkansas, home on April 28, 2018, when he was shot to death.

Parker learned his sentence on Wednesday: A Crittenden County jury handed down two life sentences, along with an additional 835 years, report the three outlets.

Johnson, who lived in West Memphis but was an officer with the Forrest City Police Department, was struck by a stray bullet that prosecutors argued Parker fired during a midday encounter with a members of a rival gang.

Neighbors told investigators some 40 shots were fired during the gang shooting.

Image zoom Demarcus Parker Crittenden County Jail

Parker received a single life sentence on the murder charge. However, the jury also convicted him on of first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, which earned him the second life sentence.

Additionally, Parker was convicted on six counts of attempted first-degree murder, receiving 30 years for each count. He received 300 years for the 15 counts of second-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle he was found guilty of.

He received 10 additional years for committing the crime in the presence of a child, and 15 years for committing a felony with a firearm.

The sentences are to run concurrently, according to the reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

WREG reports that Johnson had two daughters, and was planning a wedding with his fiancée. A GoFundMe campaign was launched online, with the money earmarked for his daughters.

Relatives told the station Johnson was passionate about his work, and that he genuinely cared about those in the community he served.