Walgreens Employee and Mom-of-2 Who'd Recently Celebrated Birthday Is Fatally Stabbed on Her Shift

Victim Olga Maria Calderon, 32, "was the world’s very best mom," her sister wrote in a tribute

Olga Maria Calderon was "the world's very best mom" to her 11-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, according to her younger sister.

"If you ever had the privilege of knowing her or speaking with her," wrote Andrea Calderon, "I know that she would have shared a story about her babies."

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Olga, 32, was working her shift at a Walgreen's in the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago when a man who entered the store approached and allegedly stabbed her multiple times, police said, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after a co-worker discovered her in a pool of blood.

No items were reported stolen and no one had been charged as of Tuesday, but a suspect is in custody, reports WGN.

“We’re not sure if it was a robbery or just a random act of violence,” said police spokesman Jose Jara, according to WBBM.

"Olga Maria, my sister, had just celebrated her 32nd birthday in July," Andrea wrote in tribute on a GoFundMe page requesting donations to help the family. "We never imagined it would be her last. Because of the pandemic and because I probably thought I was too 'busy,' that was the last time I saw her."

"Olga Maria was a remarkable woman," she wrote. "She was the world’s very best mom, a loving partner, a dedicated daughter, my big sister, and so much more. Her entire existence revolved around her little family."

She added: "I never felt the need to worry about her because I knew she had a wonderful husband, Israel, who loved her each and every day. Ever since we were little, she has always taken care of all of us and put others before herself; so, I am grateful that she had someone taking care of her and loving her."

"No one can truly fathom the pain that we are feeling," she wrote.

In a statement, Walgreens said: "We are very saddened to learn of this tragic incident, and extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our team member. The safety of our customers and team members is top priority, and we’re continuing to work with local authorities in their investigation."

Community activist Andrew Holmes said, “The daughter is taking it real hard, the younger baby doesn’t understand just yet what actually happened," reports WGN.