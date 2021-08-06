Tiffani Hill won the lottery in November 2020, but was killed by her husband last week

Okla. Mom and Daughter, 1, Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide Months After She Won $2M Lottery

An Oklahoma woman and her 1-year-old daughter were shot and killed by her husband before he turned the gun on himself.

Police arrived at the home of 31-year-old Tiffani Hill and 42-year-old John Donato last Friday and found both of them dead, along with their 1-year-old daughter, Leanne. Police believe that Donato was the shooter. The FBI is investigating.

Hill made local headlines last November when she won $2 million on a California scratch off ticket. After her win, she married Donato and the couple moved to Oklahoma.

But family members told KXII-TV that Donato was abusive to Hill and that she had told them she wanted to escape the relationship. An attorney for the family, Theresa McGhee, told the station that the lottery win was a point of contention in with the couple.

"Could that have sparked that argument? We'll never have any way of knowing," McGhee said. "But I do know there were times it caused conflict between them."

Any money remaining in the couple's estate will be put into a trust fund for Hill's other children, who were in the house at the time of the shooting. The family has established a GoFundMe for the surviving kids, who are currently in state custody.

Most of all, Hill's family wants other domestic violence victims in peril to learn from her tragic death.

"There are resources that people don't reach out for," McGhee told KXII. "She hopes somebody's listening and will think this could be me next, this could be me and my child."