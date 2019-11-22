Okla. Wife Charged With First-Degree Murder in Stabbing Death of Husband

Image zoom Shanda Johnson-Williams Choctaw County Jail

An Oklahoma woman has been accused of fatally stabbing her husband, PEOPLE confirms.

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office, working with agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, took 48-year-old Shanda Johnson-Williams of Fort Townson into custody on Tuesday.

Johnson-Williams was arrested “in connection with the homicide of her husband Jamie Williams,” a statement from police reads.

Williams, also 48, was found “unresponsive” at their home on Sunday.

He was already dead by the time paramedics arrived.

“The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was related to a stab wound the victim received,” the statement from the OSBI reads.

It does not indicate where on his body he sustained the mortal injury.

Police released Johnson-Williams’ mugshot on Tuesday.

Investigators have yet to discuss a possible motive for the violence.

It was unknown Friday how long the couple had been married or if they have children.

Johnson-Williams has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the OSBI.

She is being held in the Choctaw County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The defendant has yet to enter a formal plea to the charge.

It was unclear Friday if she was represented by a lawyer who could comment on the allegations.