Authorities say Anita Mears' dog was also injured in Sunday's attack

Okla. Woman Was Fatally Mauled by Dogs, Police Initially Thought She'd Been Stabbed to Death

An Oklahoma woman who detectives had suspected was murdered in her front yard was actually mauled to death by dogs, officials revealed Tuesday.

Anita Mears, 61, was discovered dead just after noon on Sunday.

When investigators from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrived at the Newalla woman's home, "Ms. Mears had injuries consistent with being stabbed multiple times," reads a statement.

But the results of an autopsy, conducted by the Oklahoma County Medical Examiner's Office, showed that Mears wasn't stabbed to death. Instead, it was determined "that Ms. Mears was attacked by multiple dogs," reads the sheriff's statement.

According to officials, the victim's dog was "standing guard" over her body when deputies arrived at the scene.

The dog was also injured in the attack, trying to defend Mears.

"As for the dogs that attacked Ms. Mears, we don't know whether they are wild dogs or neighborhood dogs, and because there were no witnesses, we may never know," the statement acknowledges. "We are warning folks to stay away from any packs of dogs that may be roaming the area."

The statement concludes: "Our prayers are with Ms. Mears family as they work to cope with this tragedy."