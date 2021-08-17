Local authorities have yet to make a formal identification

Okla. Teen Vanished After July 4th Party, and Relatives Say Her Body Has Been Found

The weeks-long search for 17-year-old Haylie Gonzalez appears to be over, friends and relatives tell news outlets in Oklahoma City.

On Monday, the teen's loved ones told KFOR, KWTV and the Oklahoman that authorities found Haylie's body inside an apartment building.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While they have confirmed finding a body, local police have yet to identify the remains.

Authorities said the death of the person found Monday was suspicious.

KFOR spoke to Haylie's friend, Adriana Mendoza, who had been spearheading the search for her.

"It's been exhausting, just really hard for me and for the other ladies that have been helping me out," said Mendoza. "She means a lot, like a daughter. She would call me mom."

Haylie went missing from a party on July 4.

Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with the case.

In a statement to PEOPLE, an Oklahoma City Police Department spokesperson said, "We received a report of a missing person where foul play was suspected. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was obtained to make an arrest on Mr. Bonilla-Lopez."

Bonilla-Lopez allegedly FaceTimed another individual to ask for assistance in getting rid of Haylie's body, according to a police affidavit obtained by KFOR.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During the video call, Bonilla-Lopez allegedly showed the witness "a female bleeding from the head in his front passenger seat," before the individual told Bonilla-Lopez to take Haylie to receive medical attention.

Bonilla-Lopez also said that "he didn't want to or he would go to prison," according to the police affidavit.

He allegedly told police he had an unidentified individual dispose of her body.

It is unclear if Haylie and Bonilla-Lopez knew each other.