Oklahoma Teen, 18, Is Fatally Shot During Home Invasion, Leaving Behind Baby Son

Police in Oklahoma are investigating the murder of an 18-year-old mother after she was shot during a home invasion.

On April 9, police responded to reports of a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City. Upon arrival, officers found Madison Farley, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a police press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Police learned that a party had been taking place at the home when three men burst in and demanded money. During the robbery, Madison, of Midwest City, was shot in the back of the head, according to News9.

Madison leaves behind a 10 month-old son, her family said on a GoFundMe page, calling her death “tragic.”

Another person was injured when his hand was grazed by a bullet.

Police tell PEOPLE no arrests have been made as of Thursday and anyone with information should call (405) 297-1200.