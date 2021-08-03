Okla. Teen Accidentally Killed Mother While Playing with Gun, Then Died by Suicide 

The teen was found lying in the street with a self-inflicted gunshot wound

An Oklahoma teen accidentally shot his mother and then killed himself, police said.

Del City Police said the 16-year-old boy was playing with a pistol in the living room of their Del City home when the gun accidentally went off around 11:22 p.m. Saturday and hit his 36-year-old mother, Stephanie Rowshawne Jennings, in the head.

"The bullet traveled through the wall that separated the living room from the kitchen and struck Stephanie in the head," Del City Police Maj. Bradley Rule tells PEOPLE. "She fell to the floor right then and was deceased."

Rule says the boy, who police have not identified, ran to the kitchen immediately and "saw what he did and ended up running outside to the street where he turned the gun on himself."

Police officers were called to the scene and found the teen lying in the street with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Rule says the gun was resting beside him.

"It was terrible," says Rule. "I don't know if he was messing with it or playing with it. He wasn't cleaning it. It was a firearm in the house."

He was transported to OU Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

"We had somebody sitting in the living room when it happened," says Rule. "The eyewitness told us what happened and what the eyewitness told us lined up with the evidence on the scene. I don't think [the witness] knew his intention was to kill himself. I think he knew he was upset over what happened and they were trying to calm him down and then of course he shot himself."

"It was an accident," says Rule. "I'm sure he was so distraught over what he had done for whatever reason he decided to take his own life. The whole thing is terrible."

The initial 911 came from a neighbor who heard the gunshot on the street.